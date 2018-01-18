Car overturns twice in injury crash

Police were on the scene of a crash in Henry County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 109 near County Road V in Liberty Township around 3 a.m.

Police say 20-year-old Robert Sanchez of Liberty Center was driving a Pontiac G6 on State Route 109 when he went off the road.

Police say his car overturned twice before coming to a stop.

Police say Sanchez was taken to the Fulton County Health Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Sanchez was cited for failure to control.

