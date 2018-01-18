Monroe Co. fire leaves barn,equipment destroyed - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co. fire leaves barn,equipment destroyed

IDA, MI (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Monroe County Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on Secor Road near Albon in Ida, Michigan. 

Crews say no one was hurt in the fire, but a lot of equipment was lost and the barn was destroyed.

