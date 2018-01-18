Man killed in apartment complex marks Toledo's 5th homicide for 2018

A man was shot and killed in a central Toledo apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Moody Manor apartments on Kent Street and Page around 1 a.m.

Police were called to the scene after hearing reports that a man had been shot.

Police say they found 31-year-old Larry Pendleton dead in the apartment when they arrived. Police say Pendleton suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

A SWAT team was called to the scene because police believed the man who did the shooting was hiding in the attic.

Police trained their weapons on the attic and threw tear gas into the attic, but no one came out.

Police say 22-year-old Lavell Allen was later located and arrested at the scene.

Allen is charged with murder. He will appear in court on January 19.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

