Perrysburg family lucky to be alive after CO levels sky rocket in home overnight

A Perrysburg family is lucky to be alive after carbon monoxide levels skyrocketed in their home while they slept.

It's called the silent killer. Carbon Monoxide is a toxic gas that can be produced by gas appliances like your stove, furnace and fire place when they aren't properly ventilated.

"You can't see it you cant taste it you cant smell it so the ability to wake up to it is nearly impossible," said Tom Granata with Perrysburg Fire Department.

Perrysburg Fire said the family of five who live on Carrington in Perrysburg, is fortunate for waking up before it was too late.

"We got a call that the parents heard their son was sick when they got up to tend to him the husband was light headed and also realized his wife was sick as well so they called 911," said Granata.

Carbon monoxide levels are dangerous at 35 parts per million. When Perrysburg fire arrived, they brought a meter that measures the gas and the carbon monoxide in the house read at 200 to 500 parts per million.

The two adults, children and a family pet were helped out of the home by firefighters.

As they were transported to Toledo Hospital,crews vented the house to get the CO levels back to 0.

It's believed the family's furnace ventilation was the cause.

The Perrysburg Fire Department said the family's home did have a carbon monoxide detector but the alarm was not sounding.

Below are some tips to keep in mind to keep you and your family safe:

Every level of your house should have a carbon monoxide detector.

Most manufacturers recommend they be plugged in near the floor since C-O is denser then air.

And just like smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors also expire and need to be replaced after five years.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.