City works in frigid temps to stay on track with Toledo Waterways Initiative

Even though many of the waterways in our area are frozen over, the city of Toledo is working through the frigid temperatures to stay on track with its efforts to reduce the amount of untreated sewage over flow that ends up in the Maumee River.

Two of the largest projects will be the downtown Basin and the Joe E. Brown Park.

The program administrator says this basin is crucial in protecting the Maumee River from sewage runoff in large storm events.

The project will also redirect some of the tunneling that runs under the streets of downtown.

"108 inch large diameter tunnel that is to go down water street between the basin and the existing downtown tunnel system,” said Julie Cousino, program administrator at the City of Toledo. “So, that tunnel is to start shortly for that project."

When the tunneling and redirecting is complete, one of the outpours into the Maumee River will be complete.

When the underground basin is complete in 2020, above ground will allow for more green space.

"And the bike path from Summit down across the corner, there to the intersection of Olive and Water Street, so we will be continuing the bike path, we are hoping to continue throughout the city," Cousino said.

The largest project that is just months away from being complete is the Joe E. Brown Park. That is where a 36.3-million-gallon basin and pump station was built to keep water out of the Ottawa River.

Cousino said the park will be a great addition to the community.

"Roller hockey rink two tennis courts. Have new playground equipment for that and a new lighted baseball diamond,” said Cousino "We are excited to have the high schools use that and the federation ball league."

All of these "extras" for the community are just a small part of the bigger picture that's hard to see know when the waterways are frozen but when finished 650 million gallons of combined sewer overflow will be removed annually from our waterways.



