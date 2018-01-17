Students head to Challenger Learn Center of Lake Erie West to find out more about Tuesday's fireball meteor

A few students who stopped by the Challenger Learning Center of Lake Erie West Wednesday, had a couple questions about the previous night's surprise in the sky.

Although the learning center is more for space simulations, science specialists said they had to explain a little a bit as to what happened Tuesday night when fireball meteor fell.

"It's not all that common, it doesn't happen every single day. If it did, it wouldn't be something that folks are stopping and taking videos and filming. It appeared as a bright light. It was actually seen in six different states surround Michigan. And also Ontario, Canada as well," explained Tyler O'Brien, an interactive science specialist.

The learning center is located in Oregon and is open most days from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

