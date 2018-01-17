Glassblowing program at Toledo Museum of Art helps at risk students

The Toledo Museum of Art was honored for a program which aims to help at risk students.

The AAS Glassblowing Class offers Juvenile Justice Court students the chance to experience art.

The program encourages students to be active members of their community.

Family Center Manager Regina Jankowski says the program turns a bad situation into something positive.

"It is not just about the process of glassblowing but it is also about working with others and those are life skills they can take with them whether they are in this class or in the future" Jankowski said.

"I came in here, it kept me out of trouble, I stayed focused, all that stuff," Gabe Everett described.

Jankowski says most of the students continue to take part in glass blowing classes after finishing the program.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.