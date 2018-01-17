Fostoria Jr. and Sr. High School students return to class in temporary classrooms

Class was back in session for Fostoria High School students Wednesday.

Last week, a smoky fire displaced all of Fostoria's Junior and Senior High School students. But Wednesday, after more than a week off, students and teachers finally got back into a classroom.

All 460 ninth through 12th graders will call the Fostoria Learning Center home for the next few weeks.

Among some existing classrooms, the district had to install new lights and setup partitions in a large shell space to create 10 classroom areas.

"It is a little bit of a reduction, we had to compress and make some classes a little bit larger," Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang explained. "Did a lot of work with our scheduling and guidance team in our administration at the Junior and Senior high school, they did an excellent job of getting all of the kids placed."

The Fostoria Learning Center was only holding a handful of classes for continuing adult education and says that with a little logistical planning, they were more than happy to host the district.

"It was the obvious choice," Fostoria Learning Center Director Tracey Lawton said. "When we found out that they were going to be displaced for a little while, I turned around and said 'why don't they come here?' We have everything here, we have this great facility. It was just the obvious choice."

St. Wendelin Catholic School was able to host seventh and eighth grade classes in an unused wing of their school since they no longer host a catholic high school.

St. Wendelin's gym will also host any Fostoria sporting events until their home gym is cleaned.

"You know, they might not admit it, but I think they are ready," Superintendent Sprang said. "And this is, for these kids in seventh through 12th, this is their second day back since Christmas break."

The most recent update from the cleaning process at the junior and senior high building is now at four weeks until completion.

Superintendent Sprang says he hopes to be out of the temporary building and back into their old building by President's Day.



