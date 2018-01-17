Episode 3 - Off The Radar: The Blizzard of 1978

Episode 3 of 'Off The Radar'. This one is all about history. Perhaps the most historic storm in Northwest Ohio history: The Blizzard of '78! Next week marks 40 years since the worst winter storm hit Ohio. Chris, Ryan and Ellyn talk how the storm developed and if it could happen again.
Start streaming Episode 3 now!
Apple: apple.co/2CyCoh7
Android: bit.ly/2E1ySJz
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.