Authorities: Ohio teen fatally shot by deputy in courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot by a deputy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Haynes was hit once in the abdomen during the Wednesday afternoon hearing in a domestic relations courtroom in Columbus.

Sheriff's Office Investigations Chief Rick Minerd said a fight broke out between a deputy in the courtroom, Haynes and members of his family as the hearing concluded.

Minerd says the deputy fired a shot during that fight and the boy was hit. He died about 30 minutes later at a nearby downtown hospital.

Minerd didn't identify the deputy, saying the investigation is ongoing. He says the deputy was also injured, but wasn't shot.

