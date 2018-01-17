TPD looking for man who stole woman's car from grocery store parking lot

Toledo police are looking for a man who stole a woman's car from a north Toledo grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call for a stolen car at the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 3030 Monroe Street.

According to police, a woman was getting bags out of the trunk of her Pontiac Grand Prix when the suspect approached her and asked her for a ride.

When the woman refused, police say the man elbowed her in the mouth and pushed her away from the car.

Police say the suspect then jumped in the driver's seat and drove away.

The vehicle was later recovered on Douglas Road after police say they were contacted by the woman's step-father regarding the stolen vehicle.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

