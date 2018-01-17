Man partially paralyzed after shooting at Toledo bar

Toledo police are investigating a January 13 shooting that occurred in a north Toledo bar.

Police say they responded to a report of a person shot at the Lion's Den at 2814 Lagrange Street around 1:45 a.m.

Rico Villolovos, 27, was found inside the bar suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say detectives processed the scene for evidence and recovered shell casings and a slug, indicating that the shooting took place inside the bar.

According to police, Villolovos was expected to survive his injuries but appears to be partially paralyzed.

TPD is investigating the situation.

