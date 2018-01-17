Family of 5 taken to hospital for high levels of CO in home

A family of five is expected to be okay after a carbon monoxide scare Wednesday morning.

Perrysburg Fire Department said all the family members were taken to the hospital to be checked out after a detector showed high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Officials say the home is fine and is being aired out.

It is unclear what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless. It is extremely important to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

