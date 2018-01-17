Get a taste of Harry Potter with Starbucks secret menu

(WTOL) - If you ever wanted to be part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, all you have to do is head over to your closest Starbucks.

That's because Starbucks has a secret menu with three drinks based off of the books and movies, according to CNN.

The unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website lists The Butterbeer Latte, Butterbeer Frappuccino, Polyjuice Potion Frappuccino and Pumpkin Juice as your magical options to choose from.

However, you have to head to Potions class to figure out the concoction you need to create them.

If you want the Butterbeer Frappuccino, you need to ask for a Creme Frappuccino with three pumps each of caramel and toffee nut syrups with caramel drizzle on top.

Ask Professor Snape for help with the other ones, or visit the Starbucks Secret Menu website for the rest of the recipes.

It's the closest thing you'll come to Hogsmeade - until that owl arrives with your Hogwarts letter, of course.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.