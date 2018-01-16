Several in the Midwest witness 'ball of fire' fall from sky

Did you see that bright flash in the sky tonight?

Reports from northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan poured in Tuesday night about the flash and earth-moving shake that was felt.

Calls have come from not only Ohio and Michigan, but people in Illinois and Indiana have witnessed the flash too.

The National Weather Service from Detroit said it was not thunder or lighting, but that it was likely a meteor.

Many of you saw the bright flash and heard the boom. If you have any pictures or video, please send them our way to News@WTOL.com or post them to our Facebook page.

