Lindsay Webb expected to be Lucas County's next treasurer

Lucas County is once again not in the market for a treasurer.

According to Lucas County Commissioner, Pete Gerken, Lindsay Webb is expected to be the next treasurer.

She was initially appointed to the position last Wednesday, but that was shortly lived due to a poor personal credit score, according to a statement from Webb.

Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party, Joshua Hughes, Gerken and Webb have confirmed that Webb has been able to secure two surety bonds.

Hughes added that she was able to take care of the problem that was knocking her credit down.

Webb said she expects the necessary paperwork to be secured by Wednesday. Shortly after, commissioners review it. Then they are expected to select one of her surety bonds and vote her back in the same day.

