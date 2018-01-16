Additional charges made against men involved with November murder

Toledo police are continuing an investigation about a murder that occurred in November.

On November 18, 2017, Jerry McNeal, 31, was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Bigelow. Detectives responded and opened an investigation.

During the investigation, police said James Moore, 19, and Eric Jones, 25, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery. The investigation was still on-going.

On Tuesday, after meeting with Lucas County Prosecutors, police say an additional charge of Murder was filed against Moore and Jones. Both are still in custody.

A charge of Aggravated Robbery was filed against Carl Banks, 18, and he was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

