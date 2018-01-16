January Thaw into the Weekend

The second half of January is normally the coldest part of winter.

Not so this time around. A strong January thaw is on the way.

Breezy to windy conditions can be expected the next few days as

temperatures climb each day into the weekend. Snow will be melting

rapidly by Saturday and may all melt away by Sunday afternoon.

Winds will be light Wednesday morning, then increase into the afternoon.

West winds will reach 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Thursday will start out breezy with winds strengthening into the afternoon.

West winds will reach 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.

As it warms up into the weekend the chance of rain will increase.

Saturday: much warmer, a chance of light rain.

Sunday: breezy with rain becoming likely.

Monday: rainy, windy with temperatures falling sharply.

Robert Shiels WTOL