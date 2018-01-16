TPD dedicates social media account to 15-year-old cold case - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Posted by Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Cathy McCune (Source: TPD) Cathy McCune (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The case of a Perrysburg mother and wife, who was shot to death in cold blood, has puzzled police for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, January 16, TPD dedicated all of their social media accounts on detailing the moments that lead to Cathy McCune's murder exactly 15 years ago. 

Cathy was married to Rich McCune for 25 years. They had two daughters and were well known in Perrysburg where they lived. 

"They were business owners and staples of the community well known and well liked," said TPD Detective, Jay Gast. 

Their business, A1 Autoparts, was located in Toledo on north Detroit Avenue and it is where their lives were shattered.

The couple had stopped at A1 Autoparts around 6 p.m. that fateful day.

Rich was doing some handiwork, while Cathy did some bookkeeping in the office. That's when an intruder shot Cathy in the back of the head. 

As soon as Rich heard the pops of the gun, he came running. He also was shot, but was hit in his leg.

When Rich made the 9-1-1 call, he described the gunman as a large 6'2" heavy set man, who he believed got away in a dark Dodge Intrepid.

"I'm angry that some person we don't know has devastated my whole family," said Deborah Shepler, Cathy's sister. 

After few leads over the past 15 years, TPD used twitter and Facebook to get details on this case out to the community.  Their hope is that someone can help a family that is still hurting, by calling Crime Stopper with any information.

"Doing this in this non-traditional sense, we are hoping to maybe reach out to some people that recognizes this and encourages them to come forward.  This just isn't another victim or just another incident on the Toledo police blotter," said Gast, 

The business, A1 Autoparts, has been sold by the family to new ownership. 

