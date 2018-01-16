Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest suspected serial bank robber

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.More >>
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of vehicular homicide.More >>
Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.More >>
The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.More >>
The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is running for Ohio governor, and he says he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continues to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival set to back his effort.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continued to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival abandoning her bid for the office and endorsing his ticket.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man is dead after falling through ice while riding an ATV.More >>
The executive director of the Ohio High School Athlete Association announced his impending resignation Thursday.More >>
The federal Environmental Protection Agency reversed their decision approving the state of Ohio's recommendation to declare a portion of the western end of Lake Erie impaired.More >>
