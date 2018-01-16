Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest suspected serial bank robber

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD looking to identify man who ran over woman with her car

TPD looking to identify man who ran over woman with her car

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of vehicular homicide.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of vehicular homicide.

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a suspected serial bank robber has been arrested.

Kenneth Kniivila, 35, is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Kniivila admitted to police that he robbed the Huntington Bank on 4105 Talmadge Road in Toledo, as well as the Fifth Third Bank on 2133 Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe News.

The Monroe News reports Kniivila also admitted to robbing a Bank of America in Howell earlier this month.

According to the Monroe News, Kniivila told FBI agents that he "lost his marbles and wanted to end it all.

He remains in federal custody.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.