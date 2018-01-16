Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest suspected serial bank robb - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest suspected serial bank robber

Kenneth Kniivila (Source: Monroe News) Kenneth Kniivila (Source: Monroe News)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a suspected serial bank robber has been arrested. 

Kenneth Kniivila, 35, is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe. 

Kniivila admitted to police that he robbed the Huntington Bank on 4105 Talmadge Road in Toledo, as well as the Fifth Third Bank on 2133 Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe News.

The Monroe News reports Kniivila also admitted to robbing a Bank of America in Howell earlier this month.

According to the Monroe News, Kniivila told FBI agents that he "lost his marbles and wanted to end it all. 

He remains in federal custody. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly