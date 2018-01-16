Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest bank robbery suspect - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest bank robbery suspect

(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the suspect of a bank robbery has been arrested. 

Police say the Fifth Third Bank located on 2133 N Telegraph Road north of Mall Road in Frenchtown Township was robbed around 2:30 p.m. by the man pictured below.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly