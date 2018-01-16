Monroe County Sheriff's Office looking to identify man who robbed Fifth Third Bank

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Fifth Third Bank located on 2133 N Telegraph Road north of Mall Road in Frenchtown Township was robbed around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man shown in the picture below is encouraged to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or the Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

