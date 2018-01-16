WSOS to assist with emergency heating

Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.
Democrat Richard Cordray continues to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival set to back his effort.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
A big day for Jeep at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Tuesday as they unveiled a new vehicle.
People are flocking to West Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton to see a huge ice build up called an ice floe that came ashore Friday.
The murder of woman, who was shot to death in cold blood, has puzzled police for more than a decade. On Tuesday, January 16, TPD dedicated all of their social media accounts that lead to Cathy McCune's murder exactly 15 years ago.
