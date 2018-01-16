WSOS to assist with emergency heating - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WSOS to assist with emergency heating

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

With days of subzero temperatures and wind chills this winter, low-income Ohioans are in need of assistance through EHEAP more than ever.

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) provides utility payment assistance for residents facing a shut off, or assistance for those whose bulk fuel supplies are running low.

According to the Fremont News-Messenger, WSOS helps with heating needs for residents living in Sandusky, Ottawa, Seneca and Wood counties.

“Avoiding a utility shut-off or maintaining a home heating supply are vital for residents’ health and safety in winter,” Joyce McCauley-Benner, WSOS basic needs specialist told the News-Messenger. “If you need help, don’t hesitate to call.”

The News-Messenger says in order to qualify, households must be threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. Households must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level (e.g. $43,050 for a family of four).

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-888-441-4327.

For more information on WSOS Community Action Commission services, call 1-800-775-9767.

