Did you know you could get fired for not going to work due to bad road conditions?

The great state of Ohio is an at-will state. That means an employee can be fired for any reason, including refusing to work when road conditions are bad.

There are exceptions however such as gender, race, religion, ago over 40, national origin or disability.

Experts suggest that if your employer does demand you to come to work in snow or ice, get that demand in writing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.