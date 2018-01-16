Port of Toledo saw more cargo in 2017 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Port of Toledo saw more cargo in 2017

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Port officials in northwest Ohio say the cargo moving through the Port of Toledo in 2017 increased by nearly 16 percent compared with the previous year.

The Blade reports that a rebound in iron ore traffic help boost the cargo tonnage figures. The tonnage of iron ore shipments more than doubled from 2016 to 2017.

By weight, it accounted for more than one-third of the cargo through the port last year.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority says the port saw more than 9.6 million tons of cargo overall last year.

The authority's Vice President of business development, Joe Cappel, says a new plant slated to open in the area in 2020 and produce hot-briquetted iron is expected to eventually give the port's iron ore traffic another boost.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Jeep looks promising after NAIAS Tuesday

    Jeep looks promising after NAIAS Tuesday

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:27 PM EST2018-01-16 23:27:27 GMT
    (Source: North American International Auto Show)(Source: North American International Auto Show)

    A big day for Jeep at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Tuesday as they unveiled a new vehicle.

    More >>

    A big day for Jeep at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Tuesday as they unveiled a new vehicle.

    More >>

  • Ice floe creates huge ice build up in Port Clinton

    Ice floe creates huge ice build up in Port Clinton

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-16 22:13:06 GMT

    People are flocking to West Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton to see a huge ice build up called an ice floe that came ashore Friday.

    More >>

    People are flocking to West Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton to see a huge ice build up called an ice floe that came ashore Friday.

    More >>

  • TPD dedicates social media account to 15-year-old cold case

    TPD dedicates social media account to 15-year-old cold case

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-16 22:05:16 GMT
    Cathy McCune (Source: TPD)Cathy McCune (Source: TPD)

    The murder of woman, who was shot to death in cold blood, has puzzled police for more than a decade. On Tuesday, January 16, TPD dedicated all of their social media accounts that lead to Cathy McCune's murder exactly 15 years ago.  

    More >>

    The murder of woman, who was shot to death in cold blood, has puzzled police for more than a decade. On Tuesday, January 16, TPD dedicated all of their social media accounts that lead to Cathy McCune's murder exactly 15 years ago.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly