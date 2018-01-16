Dog shot after attacking TPD officer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dog shot after attacking TPD officer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say a dog that attacked an officer was shot and killed in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon.

Police were responding to a stove fire at a home on the 1800 block of Mulberry around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that while trying to get everyone out of the home, a dog attacked an officer. The officer then shot and killed the dog. 

