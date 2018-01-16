Dog shot after attacking TPD officer

Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.More >>
Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continues to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival set to back his effort.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continued to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival abandoning her bid for the office and endorsing his ticket.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
With days of subzero temperatures and wind chills this winter, low-income Ohioans are in need of assistance through EHEAP more than ever.More >>
With days of subzero temperatures and wind chills this winter, low-income Ohioans are in need of assistance through EHEAP more than ever.More >>
The great state of Ohio is an at-will state. That means an employee can be fired for any reason, including refusing to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The great state of Ohio is an at-will state. That means an employee can be fired for any reason, including refusing to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Port officials in northwest Ohio say the cargo moving through the Port of Toledo in 2017 increased by nearly 16 percent compared with the previous year.More >>
Port officials in northwest Ohio say the cargo moving through the Port of Toledo in 2017 increased by nearly 16 percent compared with the previous year.More >>
Police say that while trying to get everyone out of the home, a dog attacked an officer.More >>
Police say that while trying to get everyone out of the home, a dog attacked an officer.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at a Huntington Bank in west Toledo.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at a Huntington Bank in west Toledo.More >>