Dog shot after attacking TPD officer

Toledo police say a dog that attacked an officer was shot and killed in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon.

Police were responding to a stove fire at a home on the 1800 block of Mulberry around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that while trying to get everyone out of the home, a dog attacked an officer. The officer then shot and killed the dog.

