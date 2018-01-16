TPD looking to identify man who robbed Huntington Bank

Toledo police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at a Huntington Bank in west Toledo.

Police say a lone white male entered the Huntington National Bank located at 4105 Talmadge Road at 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from tellers.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male approximately between 6’ and 6’ 02”, with a thin build. The suspect is clean shaven and is believed to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt with gray sweat pants, dark colored gloves, dark colored tennis shoes, dark colored stocking cap and a dark colored neck gator. Suspect was carrying a black backpack and made a black colored hand gun visible.

Huntington Bank is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111.

