Tickets still available for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.More >>
Ohio's record number of drug overdose deaths and the state's fight to slow the addictions epidemic are among the reasons hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers are being heard in a Cleveland courtroom.More >>
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.More >>
Democrat Richard Cordray continues to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival set to back his effort.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say that while trying to get everyone out of the home, a dog attacked an officer.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a Tuesday morning robbery at a Huntington Bank in west Toledo.More >>
The newest Jeep Wrangler model is gaining attention at this week's auto show in Detroit.More >>
Splash Universe was the course for the January Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.More >>
Toledo audiences will have the opportunity to see the stories of eight Disney Princesses come to life when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into Toledo’s Huntington Center for seven performances from February 1 to February 4.More >>
