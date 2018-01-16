Tickets still available for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

Toledo audiences will have the opportunity to see the stories of eight Disney Princesses come to life when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into Toledo’s Huntington Center for seven performances from February 1 to February 4.

Tickets are on-sale now at the Huntington Center Box Office, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604, or online.

Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes audiences on a journey of beloved Disney tales.

Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves.

Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic.

Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all.

Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you that strength and kindness go hand-in-hand.

High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the Huntington Center Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com. *Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Show times are February 1, 7 p.m.; February 2, 7 p.m.; February 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and February 4, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

