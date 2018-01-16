Man charged in infant death faces new charge, increased bond

A man accused of killing a baby and then trying to cover up the crime is facing a new charge, along with an increase in his bond.

Eric Mathis faced a judge on Tuesday, who didn't let him leave the courtroom until his bond was increased to $1.5 million.

The judge says Mathis poses a risk to the community if released from jail. Mathis has had several run-ins with the law and even served prison time for a previous crime.

The higher bond will assure Mathis will remain behind bars during court proceedings.

Police say Mathis was supposed to be watching his girlfriend's 11-month-old, and is responsible for the child's death. The baby was found face-down in the bathtub.

An autopsy report shows the baby died from blunt force trauma, not being left unattended in the bathtub.

Mathis was originally charged with child endangerment. Aggravated murder was added after the autopsy, as well as felonious assault now that he is in felony court.

Mathis will be back in court for a pretrial hearing in February.

