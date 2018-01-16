Fiat Chrysler's CEO says Wrangler lovers will be pleased

The newest Jeep Wrangler model is gaining attention at this week's auto show in Detroit.

Many die-hard Wrangler fans say Jeep is losing its "trail rated ways" because of the technology featured in the new model. However, Fiat Chrysler's CEO Sergio Marchionne says that is not the case.

"The die-hard Wrangler lovers will be incredibly pleased by the capability of the Wrangler," Marchionne said. "That is really the distinguishing trait of the truck. It does not have to be uncomfortable and it does not have to have all the flaws that the old one had, which is the reflection of age and seasoning. It is all right, now. I am not worried."

The automaker's CEO says he wants to build and sell nearly 300,000 Wranglers a year in order to keep three shifts running at his plants.

