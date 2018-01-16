Chick-fil-A to open new store in west Toledo

Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday that Jonathan Winn has been named the franchise owner of the chain's Secor Road restaurant as the hiring of upwards of 75 new team members begins.

Toledo's newest Chick-fil-A is under constructions at 3308 Secor Road and is projected to open in late February.

With the Secor Road restaurant, Winn will become a multi-unit franchise owner for Chick-fil-A, a rare honor among Chick-fil-A operators, having owned the Sylvania and Talmadge restaurant at 4260 W. Sylvania Avenue in Toledo since it opened in 2012.

The new 4,965-square-foot location on Secor Road will include a heritage restaurant interior design that showcases handmade, authentic materials for a vintage-inspired interior, including a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, subway tiles, and a light fixture made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles, according to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A also says drive-thru service will feature two ordering lanes merging into a single lane for pickup and the restaurant, with indoor seating for about 114 and additional patio seating, will include a two-story play area for children.

Chick-fil-A says Winn has begun hiring as many as 75 team members as he builds his Secor Road staff. He is filling full-time and part-time positions in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing.

Among other benefits that include scholarships for continuing education, Chick-fil-A restaurants team members appreciate having Sundays off, flexible schedules, and the family atmosphere fostered at the restaurant.

Named one of the "best places to work" by Glassdoor, Chick-fil-A is known for hiring, developing and retaining talent, offering a supportive workplace with opportunities for leadership development, respect for work-life balance and competitive wages.

Chick-fil-A team members are eligible for the chain's initiative, Remarkable Futures, which provides $4.9 million in annual scholarships. Ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, the scholarships are based on leadership, community involvement and academic achievement.

Over the years, Chick-fil-A employs more than 75,000 people people through corporate positions and franchised locations, has provided almost $38 million to help pay for college.

Interested applicants can apply by attending open interviews at the restaurant site between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Fridays and between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

