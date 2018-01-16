Police looking for fugitive involved in vehicular homicide - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are asking for the public's help in locating a man charged with vehicular homicide. 

Kevin Sengstock, 30, is wanted by police for his involvement in a crash that killed Allen Reinhart, 27, and seriously injured Keith Horton, 27 in April. Both men were passengers in Sengstock's vehicle. 

Sengstock was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

Sengstock is described as a white male standing at six feet three inches with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

His last known address is in the 900 block of Crissey Road in Holland. Police believe Sengstock may also have ties to Gibsonburg, Ohio. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833.

