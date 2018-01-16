Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD looking to identify man who ran over woman with her car

TPD looking to identify man who ran over woman with her car

Toledo police are looking to identify a man who they say ran a woman over with her car Monday night.

The incident occurred on the 3100 block of Glencarin around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a 57-year-old woman left her car running when she went inside the residence. When she came back outside, her car was being driven away by an unknown man.

Police say the woman tried to open the driver's side door of the car when the man drove off the side of the road and over the woman's leg.

Police say the woman's injury is non-life threatening.

Police later recovered her car at a gas station on South and Spencer, where they obtained surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the man should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.