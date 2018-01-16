Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Police say the man is a suspect in at least three different bank robberies in three cities over the past week, including Toledo and Monroe.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

Two of the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag onto I-75 that killed a man plead guilty to several felony charges in a court appearance Friday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for rape.

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Toledo police are looking for someone who robbed a Toledo store January 17.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

Police say the man stole the woman's vehicle, then ran her over with it.

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

TPD arrest man who ran over woman with her car

A man is arrested after stealing a woman's car and running her over with it.

The incident occurred on the 3100 block of Glencarin around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a 57-year-old woman left her car running when she went inside the residence. When she came back outside, her car was being driven away by Duane Fane.

Police say the woman tried to open the driver's side door of the car when Fane drove off the side of the road and over the woman's leg.

Police say the woman's injury is non-life threatening.

Police later recovered her car at a gas station on South and Spencer, where they obtained surveillance video of Fane.

Fane was charged with robbery and assault. He pleaded not guilty in court.

Fane is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He will appear in court next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.