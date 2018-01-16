Slow & Steady Warm Up Ahead! - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Slow & Steady Warm Up Ahead!

Tuesday will be the last bitter cold day in the 7 day forecast! This warm up won't be an overnight success, expect a slow and steady climb over the next several days. 





Temperatures will stay below or at freezing through Thursday, with this weekend having temperatures flirting with 50. 



A scattered rain threat will impact your Spring feeling weekend ahead. 

