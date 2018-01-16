Police chase ends in crash

A police pursuit ended in a crash in east Toledo Monday night.

The chase ended at East Broadway and Front Street.

Police say the driver was involved in a domestic situation at home and took off in his vehicle.

Police tried to pull the man over but he refused, leading them on a chase for a couple of miles.

The chase ended when the man crashed into a traffic light control box.

Police say the driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

