Family without home after west Toledo fire

A fire leaves a family without a home in west Toledo Monday night.

The fire occurred on the 3000 block of Laskey near Sheila Drive.

Crews say the fire started outdoors and spread to the inside of the home, causing a lot of smoke damage.

A family of one adult and four children, as well as their dog and bearded dragon lizard, got out of the home safely.

They kept warm at a neighbor's house before the Red Cross arrived to the scene to assist them.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

