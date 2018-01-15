City of Toledo takes care of the nonstop snow

It wasn't until Sunday that city crews were able to make progress on some side streets after Friday's storm, just before it started snowing again on Monday.

"This snowfall has been light and it's stopped at times so we were able to catch up and we were also able to get into our phase 3's before this storm," Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Commissioner of streets, bridges and harbor

Three different phases have priority. Phase one are the most highly traveled, and then going down based on how many drivers use the road. Then, phase four is all residential roads. With the possibility of blowing snow, crews will be working overnight, and into the morning.

And, if you do see a truck on your way to work you should be cautious.

"Be cautious around them, give them room to work, they're trying to get those streets as clear as possible," said Jeremy

It may seem like forever ago leaves were still on the trees, but, city crews are still picking them up.

As the weather gets warmer throughout the week, Jeremy Mikolajczyk said it will be all eyes on leaf pickup and potholes.

"In between when we have breaks we try to get pothole crews out there because we have barrel protected potholes that are a hazard out there for motorists that we are trying to handle also," he explained.

Drivers who do see hazardous potholes out on the roads, city leaders are asking them to contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

