BGSU students take part in service projects for MLK Day

Hundreds of students at Bowling Green State University are working to help make their communities a little brighter by living out the dream of the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There were no classes for BGSU students Monday. It was the 10th annual MLK Day of Service Challenge. The university deems this event as, "a day on, not a day off."

"We're expecting to have approximately 19,000 hours served today with an accumulation of all the years we've been a part of it," said Angel Alls-Hall of the Center for Community and Civic Engagement at BGSU.

The event was organized by the Center for Community Engagement. More than 800 students, faculty and staff took part.

Student athletes gathered on campus to help make special holiday cards for kids in need.

"Everybody's together, we have all nationalities here and so we're all together," said Brianna Richards a Freshman taking part in track and field at the university.

"Honoring MLK's legacy and just supporting the community around us and making it a better place," Ray Berling, a student at the university, described.

Volunteers worked with 40 organizations in the community. Projects included cleaning, painting and building mini libraries with Habitat for Humanity of Wood County.

"As people run through a neighborhood or walk their dog through the neighborhood, or whatever, or little children move through the neighborhood, they can take books from those lending libraries and read them, they can add their own," said Dr. Brett Holden, who runs the Chapman Learning Community at BGSU.

A poster hangs on the wall of the Student Union's Ballroom asking students what their dream is for the world. It stated, "Dr. King had a dream, what's yours?"

"My specific one is to have equality more prevalent in all communities," said Alls-Hall.



