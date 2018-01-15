Findlay police need help identifying three theft suspects

Findlay police need your help identifying three theft suspects.

Police say three individuals caught on surveillance cameras stole multiple expensive items from the Wal-Mart in Findlay just before Christmas.

Police posted the surveillance pictures on Facebook.

These individuals have not been identified or found.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Findlay police at 419-424-7150.

