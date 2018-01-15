Tiffin University uses MLK day to celebrate civil rights, understand racial, cultural inclusion

Tiffin University used the MLK Holiday to host multiple discussion on racial and cultural inclusion

The holiday was the university's first day back from winter break, there weren't any classes in session.

Instead, faculty and students were offered 12 different break out sessions. The breakout sessions Included topics on Cultural Awareness in the classroom, Transracial adoption, and LGBT safe spaces.

The hope was to use the day that celebrates civil rights to broaden people's understandings of different walks of life.

"And really making sure that our students, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation feel welcomed and feel a part of this campus, and feel that they can express themselves. That's very important to us," said Dr. Lillian Schumacher, the President of Tiffin University

Toledo native and former NFL player, Nate Washington, was the keynote speaker for the MLK Celebration.

