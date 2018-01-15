Mercy urgent cares extend hours for remainder of January - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mercy urgent cares extend hours for remainder of January

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Due to the flu spike in the area, Mercy Health's walk-in family medicine locations in northwest Ohio will extend their hours.

The locations will no be one everyday of the a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

These hours will continue for rest of January.

