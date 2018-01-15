Police officers in man's fatal shooting are 10-year veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio's capital say the two plainclothes officers involved in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect are both 10-year veterans with the department.

Columbus police say the two officers were searching for the suspect Friday evening in a residential neighborhood when they found him in a parked vehicle and shot him as they approached to try to take him into custody. Police haven't released other details of what happened, including whether the suspect fired at police and how many shots the officers fired.

Police say a gun was found near the car. They identified the slain suspect as 22-year-old Amanuel Dagebo.

The officers involved weren't hurt. Columbus police identified them Monday as Officers Bryan Brumfield and Joseph Houseberg.

