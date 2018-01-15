"Give Kids a Smile" project to provide free dental care

Members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care to more than 400 disadvantaged children at this year's "Give Kids a Smile" project coming up in early February.

A preview of the changes being implemented in their organization will take place January 16 at Dental Center of Northwest Ohio at 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to meet families who have benefited from this program in the past as well as learn how to make appointments for their children.

Dentists will also perform routine exams on patients at the event.

For more information on the program, contact the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio at 419-241-6215.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.