Black Swamp Conservancy’s 7th Annual Fundraiser

Perrysburg will host its 7th annual Black Swamp Conservancy fundraiser in a new spot this year.

The Malawi Event Center at the Toledo Zoo will host the event on March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Bluegrass artist Mark Lavengood Band will perform and our own WTOL 11 Anchor Jerry Anderson will host the silent auction. The event will also have hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Black Swamp Conservancy efforts to protect Northwest Ohio’s natural resources, particularly for future generations.

The organization celebrates their 25th anniversary this year. Since 1993, they have protected more than 17,000 acres of wetlands woods and working lands in Northwest Ohio.

