TPS and UT students attend Unity Celebration

Students from Toledo Public Schools and the University of Toledo attended the annual Unity Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the University of Toledo Monday.

Local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts led the pledge of allegiance, the branches of the military presented the colors, and local, state and federal representatives all were present. However, the focus of the unity celebration was on the students.

The spectators from the crowd experienced the speakers and the performances that colored the winter day bright with song, dance, reflection and above all, hope that we carry on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

All were encouraged to seek opportunities to change the world around them.

One Martin Luther King, Jr. scholarship recipient says this was not her first year applying for the scholarship.

"I believe it shows my resilience and perseverance to keep trying and striving for your goals and opportunities that are presented toward you," Bria Harris, a junior at the University of Toledo stated.

Harris did just that, making her family proud and honoring a message Dr. King preached over and over again to always move forward.

Uniting our community, celebrating what makes us different and striving to make our communities better was the message the 2,000 people from all backgrounds were left with.

