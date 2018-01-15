2 dead after helicopter crash in Wood Co.

Two people are dead after a helicopter crash in Wood County Monday.

Deputies from the Wood County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of the crash near the Turnpike on Bradner Road.

Police say the helicopter was contracted to patrol the power lines.

Both the pilot and the passenger died in the crash.

Police say the pilot was not local. It is unsure at this time if the passenger was from the area.

The crash is under investigation.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

