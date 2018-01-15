Toledo police looking for man who broke into truck - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police looking for man who broke into truck

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook - TPD) (Source: Facebook - TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are attempting to identify a man that recently broke into a truck.

TPD posted a photo from the break-in on Facebook . A description of the man was not provided. 

If you recognize the man or the truck in the photo, you are asked to to contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly