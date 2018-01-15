Crystal Bowersox creates GoFundMe account after fire destroys childhood home

Crystal Bowersox, the American Idol season nine runner-up and Toledo-area native, created a GoFundMe account after her childhood home in Ottawa County was destroyed by a fire Thursday.

Bowersox grew up in Graytown, Ohio but currently resides in Nashville when she is not on tour.

Her mother, Kelly Bowersox, still lived in the home and lost all of her belongings as a result of the fire.

After Bowersox learned the news, she was devastated and started a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising $10,000 to help her mother.

As of Monday, Bowersox had raised a total of $12,200 from 190 people in four days, according to the page.

Many of the donors are fans of Bowersox or family friends. Many of which left encouraging comments on the page, such as sending prayers, best wishes and good luck.

Bowersox stated on the page:

"This home, that no longer exists except within the depth of the memories in my mind and within our family home videos, was an integral part of what has shaped me into the woman I am today."

