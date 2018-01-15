Water main break causes McComb company to cancel shifts - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Water main break causes McComb company to cancel shifts

McCOMB, OH (WTOL) -

A water main break is forcing a company to cancel some shifts in McComb on Monday. 

Hearthside Foods, a food products supplier, is suspending operations while the city makes repairs.

The company said second shift and the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. continental shift will not be running. 

No decision has yet been made regarding third shift.

